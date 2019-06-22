I have a love-hate relationship with chip seal: I appreciate its function and cost savings for communities, but cities and citizens should be aware of its danger. I'm fortunate that I wear a helmet while I'm on my bicycle, but I'll always have scars on my skin and a click to my shoulder from a bicycle crash I had on an unmarked chip seal road.
I'm glad to hear that this is a cheaper option for Monroe County, but I would like to see signage located on roads that have chip seal. It can be dangerous for all traffic coming into contact with this stuff without the proper signage. I know within the past week I've ridden on two very hilly roads that have chip seal and no indication for users. No signs whatsoever.
Dave Deprey,
Tomah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.