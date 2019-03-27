I attended a recent candidate forum for the Tomah City Council. I was able to personally interview Susan Holme and Remy Gomez, who are both running for the same alderman seat, District 8. After my interview of the two, I find Susan Holme the best candidate.
Susan’s statements of being an advocate for the citizens, listening to the voters, promoting council/government transparency, seeking common sense government and being fiscally responsibile are very enlightening and will make her an excellent alderman. I’m impressed by her family values as she has been married to her husband for many years and successfully raised four children.
Susan has the common sense values that will make her a good representative of the people. Join me on Tuesday, April 2, and vote for Susan Holme for the City of Tomah Council, District 8 seat.
David Steinert,
Tomah
