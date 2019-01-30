They are tortured.
They are torn limb from limb.
They are burned and mutilated.
They are dumped into the garbage.
Parts of them are sold for research.
Even their mothers are sometimes killed in the process.
If you actually committed these deeds on dogs or animals, you would be in jail very shortly.
But abortionists do these to 4,000 human babies every day in America, and it's legal.
Don't let society lay a guilt trip on you that you must adopt pets which you may not need or want. Instead, get involved with a Right to Life organization in your area.
There are designated areas of "no kill" for pets. Let's bring all of America into a NO KILL culture, not only for babies, but for elderly and handicapped as well.
Deanne Sczepanski,
Whitehall
