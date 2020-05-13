DEBORAH LUTJEN and MICHAEL SAUNDERS: Health mission makes things better

Health mission makes things better
“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” – Dr. Seuss.
The reason many people volunteer − as Dr. Seuss simply reminds us − is so that things can get better. St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County clinic volunteers each month share their talents and skills to make life better through care for our neighbors who lack access to healthcare.
Over the past 20-plus years, many Monroe County volunteers have cared for others at St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County. Currently, about 40 volunteers continue that care for others during the twice monthly evening clinics in Sparta.
We thank the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, office staff, social workers and interpreters who offer care after their regular work day. Thanks to the civic and church groups who provide such great lunches for the volunteer staff. Thanks to Mayo Clinic Health System, host site for St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County, for significant administrative support.
The Mission Clinic is a cooperative effort to provide free health care for Monroe County residents who have no health insurance and with financial needs that prevent them from seeking medical care. Gundersen Health, Tomah Health, and Scenic Bluffs are important partners and generously provide follow-up referral care when needed.
Most important, we thank community members and organizations who make small and large financial donations. St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County is totally dependent on financial donations to purchase lifesaving medications and cover other administrative expenses. The gifts of time, treasure and talents will be more important now as the Mission Clinic prepares to care for the healthcare needs of eligible Monroe County residents during this COVID time.
For more information about how you can volunteer and donate to St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County: https://www.stclaremonroecounty.org/ or call and leave a message 608-366-5343. Together we can continue to make things better.
Deborah Lutjen, clinic coordinator
Michael Saunders, MD, medical director
St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County, Inc.
