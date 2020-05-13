DEBORAH LUTJEN and MICHAEL SAUNDERS: Health mission makes things better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Health mission makes things better

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” – Dr. Seuss.

The reason many people volunteer − as Dr. Seuss simply reminds us − is so that things can get better. St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County clinic volunteers each month share their talents and skills to make life better through care for our neighbors who lack access to healthcare.

Over the past 20-plus years, many Monroe County volunteers have cared for others at St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County. Currently, about 40 volunteers continue that care for others during the twice monthly evening clinics in Sparta.

We thank the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, office staff, social workers and interpreters who offer care after their regular work day. Thanks to the civic and church groups who provide such great lunches for the volunteer staff. Thanks to Mayo Clinic Health System, host site for St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County, for significant administrative support.