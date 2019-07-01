In my lifetime, I have never seen such blatant lawbreaking, such blatant ignoring of oaths and such blatant lying by politicians.
The president has ordered his administration to ignore subpoenas. If any of us were to receive a subpoena from a court, we would be required to show up. If we didn’t, that would be breaking the law. If any of us threatened or bullied someone into not honoring a subpoena, that would be breaking the law. We all know this.
Why, then, have Republican senators and representatives not spoken up to denounce the president’s actions? They have all sworn to uphold the laws of the United States. Do they, like our president, think this is acceptable, that they could do the same − that they are above the law? Are they saying there are different laws for them?
How is refusing to show up for a subpoena being a good American? How does lying and bullying and spending taxpayer dollars on continuous lawsuits make America better?
On a state level, I would love to hear state Sen. Howard Marklein’s thoughts on this, He said would he get us broadband, that our roads would be improved/fixed, that he would work to improve our schools. Instead, he has worked diligently on the Joint Finance Committee to cut all of these issues out of the governor’s budget.
What is going on with the Republican party? They vote for huge tax breaks to corporations and leave the middle class to deal with the consequences of unfunded infrastructure, underfunded schools and the unhindered pollution of our environment. How is this helping our country?
Della Nehring
Richland Center
