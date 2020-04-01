Don Foy: Be safe, vote absentee

Spring elections are often overlooked, but they are important. On April 7, in addition to presidential preference and local offices, Wisconsin voters will select a state Supreme Court justice.

Our Supreme Court is currently tipped strongly conservative (5-2). These days that unfortunately means giving the OK to laws that allow special interests to spend huge amounts of money in campaigns; undermine working people’s right to organize; suppress voting rights; and allow polluters to poison our air, water, cities and countryside. We really need to elect a candidate who will restore some balance to the court, and that candidate is Judge Jill Karofsky.

The April 7 elections are going to be impacted by precautions we need to take against the COVID-19 virus. The most obvious way we can maintain social distancing − to minimize the spread of the virus − is to vote by absentee ballot. It’s safer, and in the event the election is postponed, if you’ve cast an absentee ballot, the date of the election doesn’t matter. To get an absentee ballot, contact your municipal clerk, or go online to “My Vote Wisconsin," and follow the steps there.

Be sure to vote, and stay healthy.

Don Foy,

La Farge

