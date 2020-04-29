Doug Rogalla: Follow Trump's lead and vote Tiffany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elect Tom Tiffany to represent the Seventh District to Congress on May 12. President Trump needs help draining the Washington, D.C., SWAMP. In his endorsement tweet, our president said, “We need Tom in Congress to help us Make America Great Again! He will Fight for Small Business, supports our Incredible Farmers, Loves our Military and our Vets. Tom has deep roots in Wisconsin, is a big Tax Cutter, and will help me DRAIN THE SWAMP! Tom has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

I could not have said it better.

Tiffany is a strong conservative that cares deeply for his country. He grew up on a 50-cow dairy farm and is a champion for agriculture. Tom is ardently pro-life and has defunded Planned Parenthood at the state level. He defends the Second Amendment and is a proud National Rifle Association lifetime member with an A+ rating.

Tom understands that we have been endowed with inalienable rights ... life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. He sees the suffering happening all across our great Northwoods with the closures of small business, job losses and limited access to health care. We need to get back to work, and Tom knows we can do so by working smart and safely.