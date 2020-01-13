Doug Rogalla: Justice Kelly knows proper role of judge

I have gotten to meet Justice Daniel Kelly a couple times now and listen to his judicial philosophy and temperament and am convinced that he is the right person for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. Per Justice Kelly, “My role as a Supreme Court justice is to simply apply the law as it exists. Our job is not to make the law, ignore the law, or play favorites with the law.”

We have three branches of government − executive, legislative and judicial. They all have important roles to play, and the judicial branch does not make the laws. We cannot afford any more activists judges who take it upon themselves to legislate from the bench.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justice Kelly will remain faithful to our constitution. He understands that the authority that he executes belongs to the people of Wisconsin and we loan it to jurists through our constitution. Two objectives are to secure freedom and liberties and to preserve law and order. Jurists should apply the law as it exists.

Justice Dan Kelly applies rigorous logic and impartially reviews all cases that come before him. He is good for Wisconsin. Vote for Justice Kelly on Feb. 18.

Doug Rogalla,

Kendall

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.