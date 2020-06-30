Doug Rogalla: Liberals are failing black community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do Black Lives really Matter to #BlackLivesMatter? One hundred two people were shot and 14 killed in Chicago alone over Father's Day weekend, including five minors. I have not heard a peep on the evening news or from #BlackLivesMatter. There is no talk about the 13-year-old girl that died after being struck by a stray bullet or the two teenage boys that were shot sitting on the porch outside the building where they live.

There is no discussion of the most violent day in Chicago in the last 60 years where 18 murders occurred in 24 hours. Most of these homicide victims in Chicago are young black men as were the suspected assailants.

This is happening in many major cities around the country. What is a common denominator behind problems facing many urban areas? They have been run by Democrats for decades. Cities like Memphis, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Milwaukee have had Democrat mayors for more than 100 years.

In that time, liberal policies aimed at helping America’s poor actually destroyed black families where now more than 72% of babies are born out of wedlock. Nearly half as many black babies are aborted as are born. Liberals are actually profiting politically off of black people’s misery.