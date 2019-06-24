Last Tuesday, president Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign with a rally with 20,000 patriots in attendance and thousands watched from outside after more than 100,000 requested tickets. Ralliers started to line up more than 40 hours in advance for the opportunity to see our president in person. His rallies are like rock concerts − full of energy and positive messages filled with hope.
Across the country, millions of Americans watched their president from their homes or at one of hundreds of organized Trump watch parties/#MAGA Meet Ups. The Republican Party of Monroe County held in Sparta one of the 22 watch parties hosted in Wisconsin. Attendees spontaneously responded with applause and laughter as our president described his many accomplishments in terms of “winning” and railed against returning to failed Democrat policies where at one point he told the crowd, "I have news for Democrats who want to return us to the bitter failures and betrayals of the past: We are not going back."
Our president has such great spirit and energy and is not afraid to say what we are all thinking. He certainly makes us all laugh and feel good that our country is in capable hands. He cares so much for the people of this country. All the people. His policies and programs make all American lives better. Just imagine what he could do if Democrats started working with Republicans to “keep America great.”
But that could all change after next year’s election. Another great president once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” - Ronald Reagan
Before Donald J. Trump was elected, I thought we had lost our country. He has given me renewed hope and results do matter. We through his leadership continue to win, win, win.
Follow Monroe County Republicans on Facebook and Twitter.
Doug Rogalla,
Kendall,
Chairman, Republican Party of Monroe County
