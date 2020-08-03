DOUG ROGALLA: Send a warrior to replace Kind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why I support Derrick Van Orden for Congress:

Derrick is a warrior, he is a retired Navy Seal, he defended our country from the evils of the world, he swore to protect the constitution of the United States from enemies foreign and DOMESTIC, Derrick loves our country.

On Dec. 18 when Ron Kind voted to impeach President Donald Trump for purely political reasons, Derrick said "enough is enough" and decided to run for Congress.

What has Ron Kind done for Wisconsin in his 20-plus years in office? Can you remember one thing? Neither can I. I do know that he votes with Nancy Pelosi and the deranged Democrats of the House of Representatives 100% of the time.

I do know that when our Wisconsin farmers needed help; Ron Kind blocked the passage of the USMCA trade bill for more than 13 months. I do know that Ron Kind has not come out in support of our brave law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day. Derrick does #BackTheBadge, but Ron Kind does not.

When I look into Derrick Van Orden's eyes, I see a man that I can trust and a man of integrity. I see a man that will represent the values of those that I have come to love that live here in the 3rd Congressional District.