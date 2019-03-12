April’s spring election is right around the corner and more important than most people realize. Madison liberals are aiming to tip the balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Wisconsin needs another principled, conservative, jurist on the court.
Judge Brian Hagedorn deserves our support. He is being labeled “unfit” to serve because of his Christian beliefs. It is hard to believe that in this state and nation built on Judeo-Christian values, we have gotten to the point where people feel someone is unqualified because of their religious beliefs. We need a justice committed to the rule of law. We need a justice that will keep his personal political beliefs out of the courtroom and work to protect our fundamental freedoms.
Judge Hagedorn has unique experiences that make him eminently qualified to become Wisconsin’s next Supreme Court Justice. He served as a law clerk helping Justice Michael Gableman research cases and write opinions. He worked as an Assistant Attorney General at the Wisconsin Department of Justice under AG Brad Schimel and as chief legal counsel for Gov. Scott Walker.
Wherever Judge Hagedorn has served, he developed a stellar reputation for being clear, reasonable and scholarly in his decisions and has an unbiased judicial temperament. Five current and former Supreme Court Justices and dozens of Wisconsin sheriffs have endorsed his campaign.
We need a justice who will interpret law as it is written and not legislate from the bench. Judge Hagedorn is that person. Inform your family and friends and VOTE on April 2 for Judge Brian Hagedorn.
Doug Rogalla
Kendall
