It seems to me that the function of education is to prepare students for life after graduation. If we are raising people who can’t handle the sight of an emblem on cloth, what will they ever do when faced with real life situations like being fired, getting divorced, wrecking their car or the deaths of parents and siblings. Yelling racism is nothing more than demonizing your opposition and stopping any discussion. Anyone even taking the opposing view is automatically branded as wrong.
Denying history does not change facts. It makes people more ignorant. We should learn from our history and try to not make the same mistakes again. Until recently citizens of the Confederacy were not called racists, but were called Rebels. For those who study history, you will remember that is the same name applied to all of our Founding Fathers a few decades earlier.
Sadly, I have no doubt that the Tomah School Board will again rubber stamp the will of the administration. What I do wonder is what is next. We are witnessing the tyranny of the offended. Will the next offended group decry pictures or mention of World War II, the civil rights movement, the Vietnam war, or the Twin Towers? Keep in mind, the Confederate flag is a fact of history. It seem to be overlooked by the offended class that the South also lost the war. Using racism is a tactic of those who desire to stifle thought or avoid debate. Will the school board lay down for snowflakes or stand up for real education? Will their agenda in six months or so include compiling a list of offensive books to be burned?
Gary Klinker,
Camp Douglas
