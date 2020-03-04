HOWARD MARKLEIN: A chance to listen, not talk

Experience has taught me that it is important to create opportunities for all citizens on all sides of every issue to have a chance to express their ideas in a safe, fair environment. Opening a Q&A or engaging in debate usually dissolves into an argument, even among participants, and it normally limits the number of people who participate in the conversation. I do not want any voice to be limited or intimidated at one of my listening sessions.

Besides, I believe it is important to listen and truly understand the input and ideas of those I serve. I do this best by keeping my mouth closed and my ears open. We may not always agree, but I want every attendee to know that I have heard and considered their perspective.

It is important to note that I welcome input, ideas and connections with you at any time via phone, email, in the Capitol or when I am out and about in the district. My availability is not limited to the times I schedule official listening sessions. I am always open to your communication.

Again, thank you to everyone who joined me for a listening session in the 17th District. Please do not hesitate to connect with me, visit my website http://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/17/marklein and subscribe to my weekly E-Update by sending an email to Sen.Marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov. Call 800-978-8008 if you have input, ideas or need assistance with any state-related matters.

Republican Howard Marklein, Spring Green, represents the 17th state District.

