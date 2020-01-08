Howard Marklein: An agenda for 2020

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions, I am taking a very strong leadership role in building stronger bridges with the agencies. I have monthly, regular meetings scheduled with the Secretaries of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Department of Revenue and the Department of Financial Institutions.

In fact, my committee will be holding an Informational Briefing by DATCP on Industrial Hemp this spring inspired by my first meeting with DATCP Interim Secretary Randy Romanski. He suggested that a briefing would benefit legislators and farmers as the department navigates Federal policies and industry changes. It was a good idea that came from an open dialogue – and illustrates the importance of this goal.

There are several issues, like Industrial Hemp, that I plan to study this year. I will continue to work on rural EMS, rural broadband, rural roads, water quality and mental health. I will be monitoring both the Multimodal Local Supplement Grant program (for local, rural roads) and the Rural Broadband Expansion Grant program awards. Both of these grant programs closed their application processes in mid-December and will be making awards this spring. These are both programs I fought for in the State Budget and I will do all I can to make sure the funding is dedicated to truly rural needs.