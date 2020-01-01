Howard Marklein: Building bridges with executive branch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Agricultural Resource Management division includes 10% of DATCP’s 627 total employees. This division recently refocused more than half of their staff to concentrate on hemp farming in Wisconsin. According to Romanski and James, program participation has grown by 600% from year one to year two. Sign-ups for hemp farming are up for next year. As a result, the department has shifted workforce to provide the support hemp farmers need.

Romanski and James recommended that I consider hosting an informational briefing on hemp regulations this spring for Senate committee members. Hemp regulations in Wisconsin are very new and subject to changes coming from the federal government. They suggested that a timely briefing in February or March would help legislators − and the farmers we serve − to better understand our states’ status and the changes that may be coming in the near future. I appreciated this idea and will be planning a briefing for 2020.

We also discussed several of the bills I am working on such as a proposal to change the restrictions on hours that ag haulers can drive for short-trip agriculture-related work, on-the-farm teaching credit for University of Wisconsin Extension specialists and Truth in Food Labeling bills. I appreciate the department’s input and support for legislation that directly impacts farmers throughout Wisconsin.