Howard Marklein: COVID-19 by the local numbers

I have always been the type of person to ask for more information. I want to know the story behind the headline and the data behind the story. I want to know why something is happening, and I want proof based on facts.

My team and I have been working hard to collect, analyze and now distribute data related to COVID-19. There are several public sources for this information. We are primarily using data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center data.

The volume of data available to us is massive. As such, it is really up to each of us to decide what numbers and data are important to us as we make decisions about COVID-19. Today, I am primarily focused on hospitalizations and hospital capacity because I think it is a strong indicator of whether or not our healthcare system is able to manage COVID-19 cases and the severity of cases overall. I am also analyzing the percentage of our population that has been impacted because I think it is important to understand the overall threat of the virus.

We must think critically about which measures indicate problems and improvements. We must also seriously consider whether or not the data reinforces or relieves our fears.