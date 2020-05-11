Howard Marklein: Day of fiscal reckoning looms

An impact to state finances will touch every taxpayer-funded entity in Wisconsin. It will impact local governments, public schools, universities, roads, hospitals and more. Already, UW-Platteville has decided to furlough 70 employees for three months starting May 18. According to Chancellor Dennis Shields, the university is managing a $16.1 million shortfall. The University of Wisconsin System has projected a $170 million impact in the spring semester alone.

We know that Gov. Tony Evers told Vice President Mike Pence that he expects Wisconsin to lose $2 billion in revenue this year. The state of Minnesota is already projecting a $4 billion swing in state finances. Prior to the pandemic, they projected a $1.9 billion surplus. Now, they are projecting a $2 billion deficit. The state of Illinois recently asked the federal government for $700 million to shore up their transportation fund because of lost gas tax revenues.

Wisconsin’s transportation fund is also suffering. I recently asked Department of Transportation secretary-designee Craig Thompson when the DOT will have to make changes for road projects due to funding impacts. He told me that projects for the 2019-20 fiscal year are proceeding as planned. However, projects for the 2020-21 fiscal year will likely be impacted. They will begin these discussions in mid-May.