Howard Marklein: Do Dairy Month differently in 2020

June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin!

Any other year, I would be volunteering to serve you coffee or eggs at one of the many dairy breakfasts in the 17th Senate District. I would be looking forward to a cup of vanilla ice cream for breakfast. I would be getting ready for parades, pancake breakfasts, cook-outs and a delicious Lion’s burger at the Reedsburg ButterFest. But this year, we will be doing it differently.

Despite the scheduling changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, June is still Dairy Month in Wisconsin!

We must still recognize our farmers and the agricultural supply chain as the backbone of nutrition, sustenance, economies and livelihoods in our state. We must still make an effort to understand where our food comes from and make good choices to feed our families. Now, more than ever, we should buy locally, support the farmers in our communities and eat a little bit more cheese.

Before you hit “reply” and tell me about your lactose intolerance or doctor’s orders to stay away from cheese, let me tell you that I understand. I know that we can’t all enjoy the delicious, nutritious dairy products that come from the land and animals that surround us. All I can say is that I feel very sorry for you! There is nothing better than a nice, cold glass of milk with my lunch.