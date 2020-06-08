Howard Marklein: Do Dairy Month differently in 2020

June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin!
Any other year, I would be volunteering to serve you coffee or eggs at one of the many dairy breakfasts in the 17th Senate District. I would be looking forward to a cup of vanilla ice cream for breakfast. I would be getting ready for parades, pancake breakfasts, cook-outs and a delicious Lion’s burger at the Reedsburg ButterFest. But this year, we will be doing it differently.
Despite the scheduling changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, June is still Dairy Month in Wisconsin!
We must still recognize our farmers and the agricultural supply chain as the backbone of nutrition, sustenance, economies and livelihoods in our state. We must still make an effort to understand where our food comes from and make good choices to feed our families. Now, more than ever, we should buy locally, support the farmers in our communities and eat a little bit more cheese.
Before you hit “reply” and tell me about your lactose intolerance or doctor’s orders to stay away from cheese, let me tell you that I understand. I know that we can’t all enjoy the delicious, nutritious dairy products that come from the land and animals that surround us. All I can say is that I feel very sorry for you! There is nothing better than a nice, cold glass of milk with my lunch.
As we do Dairy Days differently this year, I encourage you to add a glass of milk to your day. I encourage you to take the kids out for ice cream. Spend some time with the car windows down, nodding to the cows in the nearby fields. Thank a farmer for working 24/7/365 to put nutritious food in our homes. Tell your grandkids about your childhood on the farm.
In fact, tell me! What is your favorite story from the farm? Send me an email or write me a letter and tell me your story. Throughout this month, I would love to share stories from the farm with all of my readers to do Dairy Month differently.
What is your best dairy recipe? Send me an email or write me a letter with your favorite recipe and inspire other cooks in the 17th Senate District to do Dairy Month differently with a new dish!
However you decide to do Dairy Month differently, take some time this month to think about the importance of dairy — and all of agriculture — in our communities. Throughout the month, I will be sharing updates and reflections on dairy and agriculture in the 17th Senate District. Thank you to all of the farmers, businesses and people who work in the ag supply chain! I appreciate all that you do — every single day — to keep our bodies and economies healthy.
As always, please do not hesitate to connect with me to provide input, ideas or to seek assistance. Send an email to sen.marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or call 608-266-0703.
Republican Howard Marklein, Spring Green, represents the 17th state Senate District.
