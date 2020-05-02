Howard Marklein: Good news on COVID-19 front

GOOD NEWS! Testing is widely available for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19. If you are feeling ill and want to be tested, please call your doctor. There are also several drive-in testing sites throughout the state. Wisconsin has lifted the restriction to only test patients who are hospitalized and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) wants to test everyone and trace contacts to prevent the spread of the disease. They are aggressively isolating people and areas with outbreaks and working to contain the disease. It’s working.

More GOOD NEWS! My team and I are watching the data daily. We will have more to report to you next week, but the trend lines are mostly down. We’re watching data related to symptoms, positive tests as a percentage of total tests and hospital occupancy. Wisconsin’s efforts have worked and I strongly believe that we are on a path toward recovery.

There are several plans in the works to reopen Wisconsin. I have mentioned Governor Evers’ Badger Bounce Back Plan, but there is also the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Back to Business Plan and others that are circulating and gaining traction. I am trying to work with my colleagues and the governor to combine these pieces and other ideas into a cohesive, thoughtful strategy to reopen Wisconsin as soon as possible. I know you want to get back to work and back to normal. I do too.