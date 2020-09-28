Howard Marklein: Governor over-steps authority

I have talked with leaders at our local hospitals in the 17th Senate District. I have analyzed the data related to positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths in our communities and throughout the state. While positive tests (cases) have risen, hospitalization rates and death rates have not. There is no correlation between positive case numbers and hospitalizations and deaths. In fact, over the last two months, our average daily hospitalization count is 335 people statewide. This means that only .006% of our state is hospitalized for COVID-19 on a daily basis.

If you listen to the governor or watch the news, you would think that the vast majority of our state is infected and suffering from COVID-19. This is simply not the case. Our hospitals are not overrun. We have ample resources. The majority of those who test positive are recovering, if not completely asymptomatic. And these positive cases are not translating to a rash of hospitalizations and deaths!

The Executive Order process is meant to enable the governor to respond quickly to emergencies when time is of the essence. However, EO 90 is simply to refresh the authority of the governor and to continue a mandate which has already been in action for several months during which time, the governor could have worked with the legislature. The governor is using the Executive Order process to sidestep the legislative process. This is wrong.