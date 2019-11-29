Howard Marklein: Help instead of prosecution

The long-term benefits and breadth of impacts are extremely positive. Individuals who work through TAD programs have a much lower tendency to re-offend. Their families, friends and, especially their children, benefit as well. Changing the trajectory of one life has serious ripple effects, especially in our small, close-knit communities.

In the most recent round of grant awards, Lafayette County was awarded $118,000 to create an Operating While Impaired court. Monroe County was awarded $57,000 to hire a mental health provider for the county’s drug court program as well as its TAD-funded OWI treatment court program. The additional funding and resources for Lafayette and Monroe counties will further expand the impact of specialized counseling and treatment for our citizens. More of our neighbors will receive the help and support they need to improve their choices and remain contributing members of our communities.

During the state budget process, the JFC was deeply committed to expanding the legislature’s efforts to support TAD programs. The HOPE Agenda has made huge strides since we started in 2013. I am proud of all of our work. From TAD programming to drug disposal to the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, we are attacking addiction and related problems from a lot of angles. I appreciate the leadership in all of the counties of the 17th Senate District who share this mission.

Republican Howard Marklein, Spring Green, represents the 17th state Senate District.

