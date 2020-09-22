Howard Marklein Hunting is ultimate social distancing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last weekend I enjoyed one of my favorite social distancing activities. With the opening of the archery season in Wisconsin, I spent several hours in my tree stand in pursuit of white-tailed deer with my bow. I enjoyed the fresh air, quiet woods and time to reflect while working to fill our freezer.

Over the next several months, all Wisconsinites have opportunities to get out into the woods or on the water to hunt a wide variety of animals on the ground and in the sky. Bow season has already begun, and the regular gun deer season begins on Nov. 21. Leading up to it, there is the gun hunt season for people with disabilities Oct. 3-11 and the Youth Deer Hunt from Oct. 10-11.

This year, in some parts of the state, the Department of Natural Resources has extended the archery and crossbow season to include Jan. 4-31, 2021. This adds an entire month to the bow season in many management units. For more information on this extension, please visit the DNR website. There is also a holiday hunt in 32 counties from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

The DNR forecasts a good year for deer hunting, depending on the weather. The mild winter last year means that the deer population in southern and central Wisconsin is robust without the presence of natural predators. We must do our part to manage the herd.