Howard Marklein: Lawmakers make progress on health care

Following the passage of the state budget, we also worked on a number of bills that improve healthcare. I personally authored — and passed — Act 26, which provided the framework for the Public Safety Answering Point grant program for modernizing 911. I also authored Act 100, which created a Physical Therapist Licensing Compact so that Wisconsin physical therapists can benefit from multi-state licensing options and we can recruit licensed therapists from other states. This is especially relevant for the 17th Senate District because we border Iowa and Illinois.

I also held four summits with rural Emergency Medical Services providers throughout the 17th Senate District. As a result of these conversations, I authored three bills to support and improve rural EMS such as a bill to waive the national exam for entry-level EMS providers, make the Funding Assistance Program whole and a bill to streamline processes and requirements. Unfortunately, these bills did not complete the legislative process, but I hope to bring them back in the future.

Again, despite the challenges faced by healthcare in Wisconsin this year, we have also improved access and funding for healthcare providers and services throughout the state. Our rural hospitals and healthcare providers have worked hard to rebuild access and stability this summer and it is important to know that they are ready and able to serve you.

As always, please do not hesitate to connect with me to provide input, ideas or to seek assistance. Send an email to sen.marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or call 608-266-0703.

Republican Howard Marklein, Spring Green, represents the 17th state Senate District.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.