Howard Marklein: Legislature's response to COVID-19 pandemic

The Wisconsin Legislature has been working hard on legislation to take immediate action on COVID-19 related issues. For the past several weeks, we have been analyzing the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, reviewing Gov. Tony Evers’ requests and listening to our constituents.

I believe we are getting close to a first bill to deal with priority issues. I expect to be − virtually − on the floor of the Senate very soon.

As your state Senator, my priorities for this legislation include enabling Wisconsin to maximize the benefits we can receive from the federal government, to provide emergency-response flexibility to state agencies, to provide emergency-response regulatory relief where it is needed and to protect consumers and citizens as we weather the pandemic.

First and foremost, the federal CARES Act provides significant financial resources to help our state respond. However, there are a couple of statutory changes that are necessary for Wisconsin to receive the maximum financial benefits we are eligible for in the CARES Act. We are working hard to analyze the federal package and make the necessary changes to do this.