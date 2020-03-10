Howard Marklein: Road funding something, but it isn't enough

The MLS had a minimum project total cost of $250,000 for counties, cities and villages and a minimum project total cost of $50,000 for towns to even apply. Keep in mind that with a project worth $50,000, the local governments originally thought they would need to contribute $5,000 in a 90-10 split. In reality, many were asked to contribute 30% or $15,000 of a $50,000 project and some even more. I wonder how many small, but important, projects in our communities, could have gotten done without these parameters and requirements?

I still firmly believe that if we are going to fix our roads and solve our major transportation challenges statewide, we should be distributing a uniform infusion of funding to counties, towns, cities and villages in a noncompetitive way. My original proposal, nearly a year ago, was to give every county an additional, one-time infusion of $1 million and every town an additional $1,000 per mile of town road. If I re-wrote this plan today, I would also give every city and village an additional $1,000 per mile of city or village roadway.

For some communities, a smaller infusion of funding is a drop in the bucket. But in the communities I serve, I know this funding would make a difference. It would accelerate critical improvements, give communities resources to do more and apply it however they need it most without having to compete for the funding.

While the legislative session is quickly coming to a close, I am already thinking about the next state budget. I will be proposing my uniform distribution of one-time funding for roads again, in addition to seeking additional increases in ongoing road funding. This is the issue I hear most about when I am out in the 17th Senate District talking with you. I will continue to fight for local, rural roads.

Republican Howard Marklein, Spring Green, represents the 17th state Senate District.

