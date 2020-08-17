HOWARD MARKLEIN: Roads major priority of legis lative session

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roads have long been my top priority in the legislature. This session, I consistently fought to ensure that transportation money was invested in fixing our local rural roads.

I am proud of the work we accomplished this session. Through the budget process and subsequent legislation, I worked hard to ensure that local roads received priority and supported reforms that increased efficiency and saved money at the Department of Transportation.

Just over one year ago, while we were hard at work on the state budget, I developed a plan that invested $133.6 million directly in local roads and bridges — $1 million for each county and $1,000 per road mile for towns. This proposal would have meant more than $14 million in direct cash payments for roads and bridges in the 17th Senate District. The purpose of this plan was to invest in roads — not bike paths or trains — roads.

My colleagues and I pushed hard for this proposal to be included in the budget. Through negotiations with the Assembly, we were still able to secure $90 million in one-time road funding. However, the governor used his veto pen to strip away $15 million from this funding and all of the language that directed this money toward local roads. In response, I authored a letter asking the governor to keep the remaining money for local roads.