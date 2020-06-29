Howard Marklein: State capital under siege

As I peered out of the broken glass on Wednesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers walked by, surveying the damage. I told him that this is not the way we resolve differences in my district, and it shouldn’t be the way we resolve issues in Madison. This was not a peaceful protest. This was lawless rioting and senseless destruction. It is disgusting. It needs to end.

I told him that he needs to do everything he can to protect the Capitol building. If the mayor of Madison won’t protect her city, we must call in the National Guard to end this senseless, pointless violence before more people are injured and livelihoods are destroyed. The brutal attack of Sen. Carpenter should never have happened.

No one should be afraid to visit our state Capitol. But Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney told the public that downtown Madison is not safe. He told the public to leave downtown after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 because he could not guarantee safety from an unpredictable mob. This is unacceptable.

I have not issued a formal comment on the death of George Floyd to this point because I didn’t feel it was my place. I do not usually weigh-in on every national headline. I try to focus on my own district and the people I serve. I am sorry for Floyd’s tragic death, and I believe that our system of justice will punish the police officer who took his life.