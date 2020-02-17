Howard Marklein: Support farmers, protect natural resources

In 2019, the Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection commenced a review process to propose changes to ATCP 51, an administrative rule related to livestock facility siting in Wisconsin. These rules govern the standards and procedures that are in effect when a farm seeks to locate or expand a livestock facility.

Current law requires the department to review the rules every four years. While the review process was halted in November 2019 for a variety of reasons, the rule review discussion exposed several areas where the rules could be improved.

Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and I were contacted by a work group made up of most of the livestock agricultural organizations in Wisconsin to draft legislation to update livestock siting statutes and processes, while maintaining current siting standards in ATCP 51. After several months of negotiation among agriculture groups, the Wisconsin Towns Association and the Wisconsin Counties Association, we have written a bill that is a very good step toward better livestock siting rules and processes that will enable farmers to expand while protecting our environment and maintaining local government control.