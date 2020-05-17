Howard Marklein: Supreme Court delivers good news for Main Street

Our hospitals are also open and ready! All of the hospitals and health care providers in the 17th Senate District are open and ready to see patients. If you have a health care concern or need, please contact your local healthcare provider to schedule an appointment today or visit urgent care or the emergency room depending on your needs.

Do not delay medical care if you need it. I recently talked with all of the hospital leaders in the 17th Senate District, and they want you to know that they have plenty of resources and staff to serve you. In fact, as of this writing, only one of the nine hospitals in the 17th Senate District has any COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit. There are only two COVID-19 patients in two hospitals − the Monroe Clinic and Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.

Our hospitals and clinics are safe. They have ample capacity to serve your needs. I have been assured that they can handle a surge in COVID-19 cases if one occurs. They are ready!

As of publication, there were only 10 inpatients with pending COVID-19 tests in the entire 17th Senate District. Out of the 170,000 people I represent, approximately 266 people have tested positive for COVID-19. This is .002% of the 17th Senate District. When we break it down further, a very, very small percentage of the people in our communities have had COVID-19.