Howard Marklein: The election and COVID-19

As a result, I strongly believe that in-person turnout on Election Day will be extremely low and limited across the state. There will always be voters who want to vote in person, and this is their choice. But overall, I believe that the vast majority of voters will be casting their votes via absentee ballot.

I understand the fear and frustration of clerks and poll workers who are anxious about Election Day. Clerks are working hard to minimize person-to-person contact and maximizing sanitation and cleaning processes throughout the day. They are replacing higher-risk volunteers with lower-risk volunteers who are comfortable working on Election Day. In fact, I have been working on behalf of six municipalities of the 184 I represent to help them to recruit volunteers. We have successfully filled in the gaps in the village of Woodman, the village of Patch Grove, the town of Spring Green, the city of Monroe and the village of Blanchardville.