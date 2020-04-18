Howard Marklein: The first COVID-19 relief bill in Wisconsin

Our hospitals, businesses of every size and citizens need to see a light at the end of the tunnel. I have heard from many hospital leaders, business owners, farmers and constituents who are very worried that they will not be able to financially recover if this goes on much longer. They wonder about the data and modeling that is being used to make decisions. They wonder about the intent of the Safer At Home order − were we meant to flatten a curve, or not? It sure appears that we have been successful. Our hospitals tell us that they are ready to weather a surge in COVID-19 cases if one happens, but they cannot remain on standby forever.