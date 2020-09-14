Howard Marklein: The pending graduation cliff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a CPA and a member of the Joint Finance Committee, I regularly collect and analyze data and examine forecasts to make decisions. As we craft the state budget and future policy, data and forecasts will be very helpful.

High school graduation projections are one example of an area where forecasts are readily available. High school graduation trends can be seen 10-15 years in advance by looking at kindergarten classes. We know how many children are in each grade level in our schools. We can fairly accurately predict how many students will graduate in the coming years. This is useful information as we make decisions about K-12 education and our university system.

As the population of Wisconsin ages and parents have fewer children, enrollment in K-12 schools in Wisconsin is on the decline. In fact, in the 2018-2019 school year, there were approximately 5,000 fewer students starting kindergarten than were in 8th grade in Wisconsin public schools. Students who finished kindergarten in 2019 will be graduating high school in 2031.