Howard Marklein: The state of ag in Wisconsin

The afternoon session of the forum focused on industrial hemp. The state Legislature took steps to legalize and support industrial hemp farming over the last several years. However, Wisconsin’s industrial hemp industry is very young, compared to other states and countries. Mitchell invited experts from Kentucky, Colorado and Canada to tell us about their progress and to offer advice.

The bottom line is that industrial hemp is not the short-term savior of the ag economy in Wisconsin. It is a risky investment with limited markets right now. We also have a lot of work to do to protect the supply chain and develop markets for producers. I recently talked to two farmers in the 17th District who invested in hemp. Neither of them have gotten a check yet. They’re still optimistic about the opportunity, but they do not consider it to be the “sure-thing” that it was sold as over the last several years.

In fact, I sat with a farmer at the forum who attended the forum because he was considering investing in hemp this spring and wanted to learn about the industry. By the end of the day, he had reversed his course. The forum may have saved him a lot of hardship and money this year!