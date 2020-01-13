Howard Marklein: Tobacco21 now law of the land

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I recognize that there are two different camps when it comes to increasing the age for tobacco, nicotine and vaping products. I understand the rationale that a legal adult should be able to purchase these products when they turn 18. However, I am also extremely concerned about the proven fact that we have high school and even middle school kids accessing these products from friends and siblings. This law change may not entirely solve the problem, but it is a reasonable action to protect our kids.

Between 2017 and 2018, the use of vaping products increased by 78% for high school students and by 48% among middle school students, according to figures from the FDA. Studies have shown nearly 40% of 12th graders report using a vaping product in the past 12 months.

The vast majority of high school and middle school students obtain vaping products from social sources, such as a classmate, friend or sibling. Obtaining the products has proven far too easy for youth, in part because 80% of their classmates turn 18 before they graduate. Parents and educators across the state have passionately voiced their concerns about the prevalence of youth vaping at listening sessions and have urged lawmakers to take action.