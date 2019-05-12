Fort McCoy celebrates Armed Forces Day Saturday, May 18, with an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We value our relationship with our neighboring communities, and I invite the public to visit the installation to learn more about Fort McCoy’s history and dynamic training-support mission.
Armed Forces Day Open House visitors will experience firsthand what our committed, professional military and civilian workforce does daily in support of our nation’s defense.
The event takes place at the installation’s award-winning Commemorative Area, which features the History Center, Equipment Park, World War II-era historical buildings and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Fort McCoy staff and units, as well as military-connected organizations, set up displays to explain what they do and how they help the armed forces.
Activities and displays are geared at a variety of ages, including sandbag-filling and face painting for young children, a shooting gallery and rock wall for those a little older, and safety and job information for adults. Military units will have interactive vehicle displays, and there will be installation bus tours suitable for all ages.
The family-friendly event and activities are free, and plenty of parking is available. Armed Forces Day Open House visitors enter the post at Gate 15, which is on Wisconsin Highway 21 between Tomah and Sparta. Adult visitors must be prepared to show government-issued photo identification.
Please make plans to join us May 18. For more information call 608-388-4209.
Army Strong!
Colonel Hui Chae Kim
Fort McCoy Garrison Commander
