Jeff Smith: Decisive action in wake of pandemic

April 3 – Governor Evers signed Executive Order 73, calling for a special session to take up changes to the spring election to be held on Saturday, April 4. The next day, Republican leaders gavelled in and out within minutes, rejecting changes be made to protect voters and election workers.

April 6 – One day before the spring election, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order 74 to suspend in-person voting for the April 7 election until June 2020. He called on the Legislature to meet in special session to address the election date; however, Republican leaders chose not to meet. Later that day, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled the April 7 election to go on as planned against the guidance of health experts.

Take note of what is missing throughout this process: any action from the Republican-led Legislature. Republicans still haven’t taken action on Gov. Evers’ COVID-19 relief proposals introduced more than three weeks ago. While Republican leaders have marked Gov. Evers as the “bad cop,” they’ve sat on their hands throughout the first month, doing nothing to help Wisconsin during this crisis − ironic since they went to so much trouble to take power out of the governor’s hands during the 2018 lame duck session so they could be the decision makers.