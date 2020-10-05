Jim Green: Oldenburg stands up for rural Wisconsin

Over the course of his first term as our representative in the Wisconsin State Assembly I have gotten to know Rep. Loren Oldenburg. He has been fighting for us during his first term in the Wisconsin State Assembly, and he is genuinely interested in helping and speaking with the constituents of the 96th Assembly District. I am supporting his re-election efforts so that he can continue to represent us.

We need to re-elect Loren Oldenburg to the Wisconsin state Assembly because we know that he will fight for what is right. Loren is a common sense guy who will do all he can to better our rural communities. As a fourth generation farmer Loren is fully aware of what life in rural Wisconsin entails. I know that he will do all he can to support the families, farms and small businesses in the 96th Assembly District.

Loren has been there for the constituents of the 96th Assembly District. Whether you contact his office to discuss an issue, see him at a community event, or just run into him at the store, Loren is always willing to take the time to discuss the local and state issues that you care about most. And you can be sure he supports law enforcement, your Second Amendment rights and the integrity of our votes.