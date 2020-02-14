Jim Steineke: Return state surplus to taxpayers

In this package, we’ve also prioritized paying down some of the debt held by the state. Just like your family might aim to pay off part of your mortgage early to help save on interest payments in the long run, our plan calls for using $100 million of the surplus to pay off existing borrowing early to save more in the long run.

Our aggressive plan would scale back the personal property tax on things like machinery, tool, and other equipment for local businesses by a total of $45 million. As small business owners currently pay taxes on the purchase of these goods as well as on an on-going basis, our plan helps level the playing field by eliminating the personal property taxes paid on these goods.

And finally, our Republican tax plan allows for an additional down-payment into our state’s rainy day fund. Designed to act as a buffer in the event of an economic downturn, with this latest investment the budget stabilization fund now is approaching nearly $1 billion!

All said, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau now estimates that since 2011 the tax cuts approved by legislative Republicans have saved Wisconsinites more than $13 billion − bringing our overall tax burden to its lowest point in 50 years.