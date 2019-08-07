Recently while shopping in La Crosse, I decided to treat my sister to lunch at Red Lobster.
We were seated next to a young family with two children. You could tell by their camaraderie that they were a close family unit. At the end of their meal the father addressed us and asked if I had been a teacher in Tomah. I replied yes, and he introduced himself as Stuart Beverly, a past student.
We shared a few words, he introduced his family, and they left to finish their shopping. Imagine my surprise when we finished our meal and I asked the food server for our bill and she explained that I didn’t have one. She told me that the young family seated next to us had paid the bill and her tip.
This kind gesture brought tears to my eyes. I had the opportunity recently to see Stuart again and thank him and his family for this kindness. He shared with me that whenever they go to restaurants they try to find someone to buy a meal for. He is teaching his children what it means to be human and to care for others. My hat is off to this young family that is modeling for their family important life lessons.
Hopefully there are more young parents out there teaching their children the same; if so the future looks quite bright for Tomah residents.
Joanne Klinker,
New Lisbon
