Every two years, the state budget lays out the priorities for Wisconsin. It details all of the spending decisions by our state government during that period.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers gave his first state budget address outlining his vision for Wisconsin’s future. I was thrilled to hear about a budget that focuses on the things that matter to everyday people.
After his election, the governor toured the state conducting listening sessions where Wisconsinites could weigh in − to be a part of the process. These authentic conversations led to the budget the governor introduced. And that is why it is being touted as “The People’s Budget.”
People told the governor they’re concerned about the quality of their drinking water, so the budget allocates $70 million in bonding to remediate contaminated wells and replace lead service lines.
People told the governor they want strong public schools, so the budget includes historic investments in K-12 public education and our UW System.
The governor’s education plan ensures that every child, regardless of their zip code, will receive a high-quality public education.
People also told the governor they want us to fix our crumbling roads, so the budget addresses this head on with real solutions. After eight years of inaction, the people want results − not politicians offering empty promises.
And finally, the people told the governor they need more affordable, accessible options for health care, so the budget accepts the federal Medicaid expansion dollars that Republicans have refused for nearly a decade. This decision will allow us to cover more people and save money. That’s a good deal for our state.
This is a budget that works for all of us. I am hopeful that Republicans will join legislative Democrats at the table to work on this budget.
After all, it was the citizens of Wisconsin, who we represent, who helped create this vision.
