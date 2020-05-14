Joe Sanfelippo: Safer at Home lacks common sense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 11 marked the end of the 60-day statutory emergency power period under which Gov. Tony Evers has been operating. Rather than acknowledging this fact and working with the Legislature, the governor decided to ignore the law and issue more seemingly baseless directives.

The emergency order issued is just another example of how the administration’s directives simply lack common sense. For instance, small retailers can now open with no more than five customers in the store at a time, yet the order fails to account for the size of the store. A retailer with 50 square feet of floor space is treated the same as one with 5,000 square feet. Where is the common sense in this order?

In West Allis, an area I represent, my constituents can shop and work at Target, but across the street at Kohl’s, they are shut out. Does the virus magically stop at Target’s door? Unfortunately, one can find countless similar contradictions in communities across our state.

The stated reason for the original Safer at Home order was to flatten the curve, which has been successfully achieved. We now need to free our hospitals and medical systems to go back to providing the routine and diagnostic care that has been lacking throughout this order.