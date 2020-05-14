Joe Sanfelippo: Safer at Home lacks common sense

May 11 marked the end of the 60-day statutory emergency power period under which Gov. Tony Evers has been operating. Rather than acknowledging this fact and working with the Legislature, the governor decided to ignore the law and issue more seemingly baseless directives.
The emergency order issued is just another example of how the administration’s directives simply lack common sense. For instance, small retailers can now open with no more than five customers in the store at a time, yet the order fails to account for the size of the store. A retailer with 50 square feet of floor space is treated the same as one with 5,000 square feet. Where is the common sense in this order?
In West Allis, an area I represent, my constituents can shop and work at Target, but across the street at Kohl’s, they are shut out. Does the virus magically stop at Target’s door? Unfortunately, one can find countless similar contradictions in communities across our state.
The stated reason for the original Safer at Home order was to flatten the curve, which has been successfully achieved. We now need to free our hospitals and medical systems to go back to providing the routine and diagnostic care that has been lacking throughout this order.
It is time to put an end to these arbitrary edicts coming down from the governor’s office. Governor Evers must recognize his responsibility under the law to work with the Legislature so that we can immediately and safely open all businesses around the state.
Every business is essential to the people who work there. With the data we have been collecting over the past 60 days, we are now able to identify vulnerable populations and areas of greater risk, and we can use that information to educate our citizens on how to better protect themselves and each other. There is no need to continue quarantining perfectly healthy people in low-risk areas. The decision-making moving forward needs to be grounded in common sense and real data.
Republican Joe Sanfelippo, New Berlin, represents the 15th state Assembly District.
