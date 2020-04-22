John Berry: One side played politics, and it wasn't Evers

I am not sure where the Britzmans (April 12) get their news, but the fact is that when it became apparent that the election could not be held safely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor acted to postpone it; every other state with April elections took similar actions for the safety of their citizens. The Republican representatives and judges blocked it − not passively, but actively.
Assessing motives is always dangerous, but most agree the reason was that they thought it would risk Judge Kelly's seat on the state Supreme Court. It didn't work. Milwaukee voters turned out anyway, despite the danger.
So who was playing politics, Mr. and Mrs. Britzman?
John Berry, MD,
Tomah
