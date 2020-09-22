John Berry: Voting by mail has solution

In all the turmoil that surrounds voting by mail, one option that I don't recall seeing mentioned is that Tomah voters can just drop their ballots off at city hall instead of mailing them. There's a drop-off slot just to the left of the main entrance, and my wife verified by phone that we can drop our completed ballots there prior to election day. This also relieves some of the burden on our beleaguered postal service; I plan to hold off optional mailing and mail-ordering for a week or so before the election, so as not to contribute to the problem.