John Christy: Experienced lawmakers deserve new terms

With the looming election for the presidency of the United States, it might be easy to overlook the other elections on the ballot. In Monroe County, for example, there will be 11 elections in addition to the president and vice-resident. Monroe County has so many because it includes parts of two Congressional Districts, three State Senate Districts, and three Assembly Districts. These legislative and the county elections are also vital to good government.

Representatives Nancy VanderMeer (70th) and Loren Oldenburg (96th) have the experience and enthusiasm required to effectively represent their constituents in Madison. Neither is considered a career politician, having been successful in a career before entering politics. Their knowledge of citizens’ needs in the farming and rural community benefits the State Assembly!

VanderMeer is a former automobile dealer and is married to a family dairy farmer She has leadership experience in the community with the hospital, Chamber of Commerce, and her church. Oldenburg is a farmer with leadership experience in two agricultural coo-ops, town government and his church. Both have received endorsements from several organizations.