John Christy: Tiffany has right experience for Congress

The Warrens and Wyeville area in Monroe County and parts of neighboring Jackson and Juneau counties will have a special election on May 12 to elect a Congressman for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. The seat has been vacant since former Rep. Sean Duffy resigned for personal reasons last September.

State Sen. Tom Tiffany has the experience to be an effective Congressman having spent a decade in the Wisconsin Legislature. He lives and understands Wisconsin values; believing in the Constitution, capitalism and hard work. He believes in more freedom and less government. Tom Tiffany is considered pro-life and will defend the rights of the Second Amendment.

I first became aware of Sen. Tiffany in late 2017, when the wolf management issue was being argued between Wisconsin and the federal government. The wolves on nearby Fort McCoy make this a local issue in the Coulee Region. Senator Tiffany led the effort to make Wisconsin the management authority for the wolves which follows the “states' rights” as defined by the 10th Amendment.

His opponent lacks this legislative leadership experience and has advocated for more government to include complete government takeover of everyone’s healthcare.