John Hempstead: Get out and vote, starting Feb. 18

Celebrate your right to vote by voting in every election this year. Your first opportunity to vote will be at the primary election on Feb. 18. The two top vote-getters for the position of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will face each other in the general election on April 7.

Celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote by voting for a woman for Supreme Court. Judge Jill Karovsky is a dynamic woman, a marathoner, with all of the energy needed to represent the people of Wisconsin. She will support the interests of everyday citizens rather than self-seeking special interests.

In this age of disinformation, beware of attacks before April 7 by wealthy corporate interests to smear the opponent of the candidate they prefer. Before the last state Supreme Court election, last-minute fake news ads claiming a candidate was for “open borders” and “soft on crime” defeated the candidate who would have best represented the people.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Young people are turning away from politics of attack, conflict and denial that ignores the interests of people and the environment. They show preference for a society of harmony and cooperation. Justices are needed on the supreme court who support a more environmentally friendly and humane society.