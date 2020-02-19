Kay Ziegahn: Why do the Russians care?

Why did Russia care who became our president? Why meddle in our 2016 election, and respond to Trump’s request to besmirch Hillary’s reputation? Why do bots in cyberspace sabotage our voting system? In Wisconsin, local voting results are reported via the internet to the state, even if voting machines aren’t directly connected online.

Why are social media constantly spewing misinformation? Why does homelessness increase? Why are we told farm wealth is growing, while hundreds of Wisconsin farms fail? Huge factory farms receive corporate welfare from the government, while some farm families must now use food stamps, and bankruptcy forces many off their land, bought out by big money concerns.

The only logical answer is that Putin knew how inexperienced and inept a leader Trump would be, and the motive was to bring our country to its knees. Maybe we aren’t quite on our proverbial knees, but if you consider the hateful, often violent division of our population, and the resulting lack of positive achievements in government now, plus the growing dissatisfaction of our citizens, you must admit the Russians accomplished an amazing feat, helped, of course, by Citizens United paving the way to empowering the wealthy over the majority.