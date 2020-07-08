Kay Zieghan: Public turning against false prophet president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Trump came to office, his battle cry was “Make America Great Again," but what he really meant was “Divide and Conquer." Well, see where that got us?

In weakening the working class to advantage his rich cronies, he figured they’d agree to everything he wanted. He constantly exploited the historic racism rampant in this country until xenophobia ruled and black deaths have become commonplace with unbridled police brutality. Until recently that has worked: Republicans in office saw their advantage in sticking with Trump’s dictatorship and have stopped functioning, doing nothing to help the voting public who put them in power.

Now that Trump has shown the world how inane and incompetent he really is, missing the boat entirely with Covid-19 and reducing his presidency to an ongoing reality show, those politicians are stuck, unable to continue the farce of following Trump but also unwilling to do the right thing.

However, now the dam has finally broken, the tide of public opinion has turned against these false prophets (or was it profits?), and the “Black Lives Matter” movement may finally achieve the much needed reforms it desperately needs.

Kay Ziegahn,

Richland Center

