Tax season is over for 2019, and we now have the first results of the new tax bill. Politicians said this tax cut would help the middle class. Others warned that 85 percent of the tax benefits would go to corporations and the wealthy. So which is true?
Since the tax cut, the overall wealth of corporation CEOs is over $1 trillion higher. Instead of trickling down their gains to workers and consumers, as the writers of the bill promised, CEOs are using the tax cuts to increase their own wealth and that of their shareholders. The number of large corporations that pay no tax whatsoever increased from 30 to 60 as a result of this bill. Amazon paid zero tax on over $11 billion of its profits for 2018.
According to one report, 17 percent of middle-income families paid more taxes, and an even greater percentage received a smaller tax return than previous years. The latest report is that Gold Star families were especially hard hit with significantly more taxes due and reduced survivor benefits.
Individuals from a 200-strong group called “Patriotic Millionaires” understand the unfairness of this tax bill. “It’s a matter of equity, fairness and the fact that we have the money to pay the taxes and we’re not being asked to pay them,” said one. Another makes the point, “We see how the system is skewed in our favor, and how that’s really hurting our country, and in the very long run, hurting us too.”
We must add our voices to these millionaires, and let our politicians know that this new tax bill is harmful to our country. It is the representatives we elected in 2016 who wrote and passed this bill. We will have a chance in 2020 to elect a new congress who will put the working class ahead of corporations and the wealthy. In 2016 we went for change in the hopes of getting something better. The 2020 election season has already begun, and it looks as if we should look to another change: this last one isn’t working for us.
Kay Ziegahn,
Richland Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.